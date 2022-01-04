Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022
Sharp rise in Covid infection cases worrying

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Just when the mass inoculation programme was showing promises to contain C-19 infection and death rates in the country, we suddenly mark an ominous sharp rise in infection rate. The country's media has reported unexpected surge in COVID-19 infections and virus-related deaths over the past week.

However, the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.78 percent.  The infection rate has shot up in the country since December 20. In the last one month, until December 20, the infection rate was below 2 per cent, in many cases even close to 1 percent. The detection rate was below 2 percent on December 26, and since then it has not dropped below two per cent. On December 31, the detection rate came to 2.84 percent. In addition, the country registered 10 Omicron cases till Monday.

Though it is encouraging to follow that government has targeted 80% vaccination rate by June 2022, and health workers and people over 60 are being encouraged to receive a booster shot to combat the Omicron variant but the recent surge needs to be contained.

In a broader spectrum, the situation all across the world is very delicate. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019 there was never a time when about 1.9 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in a single day. This alarming number turned real barely four days ago.

The point, however, it is not confirmed whether cold weather is directly contributing in the sudden spike or not. But the overall pattern of Coronavirus pandemic so far has been unpredictable followed by repeated waves in new cases followed by declines.

So far during the pandemic, several factors have had an impact on whether new COVID-19 cases are increasing or declining in particular locations. These factors include efficacy of vaccines over time, human behaviour, infection prevention policies, changes in the Coronavirus mutations itself, and the number of people who are vulnerable because of low or no immunity, whether from natural infection or through vaccination.

Unquestionably, low immunity, relaxation in public policies and rampant flouting of health rules - all are playing a key role in the recent spike of infection rate.

We would repeat the same plea to our citizens to get vaccinated as quick possible. Most importantly, all should strictly follow health and safety guidelines, follow social distancing, wash hands on regular intervals and wear face masks whenever out in the open.

Last but not least, we must prepare for the worst while continue to improve the conditions of our hospitals to be able tackle any potential new surges of Covid cases.

Let's not forget the lessons learnt from last year.



