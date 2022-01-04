Video
Letter To the Editor

Reducing road accidents

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Dear Sir
Road accidents are a hot potato in Bangladesh. Older, younger, male, female and even children are never guaranteed to reach their destinations. Even if we talk about the registered vehicles, it's very low. The number of registered motorcycles is 75,985 in Bangladesh and Dhaka in city 16,284.

According to ARI of BUET, no fewer than 56,987 people were killed in 58,208 road accidents across Bangladesh, in the last two decades. I think people do not die by accident, rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights. In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralyzed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University



