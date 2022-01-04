

Voluntary repatriation must be ensured



According to UNHCR (2004), protracted refugees find themselves in an intractable and long-lasting state of limbo. Although they don't face risks or jeopardy they lack basic rights, economic assistance and psychological and social needs to a considerable degree. They feel incompetent to break free from the crux of enforced reliance as they are edged to external assistance. UNHCR call them 'protracted refugees' while the US Committee on Refugees figures them as 'warehoused refugees' and sometimes, they are called 'forgotten refugees.'



Are Rohingya refugees somehow becoming another real instance of protracted refugee crisis? Talking about the Rohingya crisis, UNHCR data exhibits, in 2017 more than 0.7 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh. In 2018, at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister of Bangladesh said 'there are 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.'



In 2017, the flow of this spate was not new experience for this South-Asian developing country. Since the 1970's these refugees have been coming to Bangladesh--becoming forcibly displaced by the military junta. During the 1990s, there were more than 0.25 million refugees in Bangladesh, study shows. After the 2000s, nearly 0.02 million were repatriated but soon this process has become a severe nut to crack because of the reconcilement shortcoming of bilateral relations between the SPDC (State Peace and Development Council) and the Bangladesh government.



However, Bangladesh is now taking care of one of the world's most persecuted minorities who are explicitly stateless--having robust evidence of persecution and genocide on account of race, ethnicity and religion. In this respect, to bring out a permanent solution, the responses of the international bodies such as the UN and its branches like ICJ and IOM are not optimistic to a satisfactory extent for Bangladesh.



In November 2019, the Gambia, the west African country, lodged a 35-page application in the ICJ against Myanmar. The Gambia versus Myanmar case on Rohingya ethnic cleansing and genocide in the ICJ is the remarkable breakthrough ever held by such an international body. This was based on an 'erga omnes' basis which continues reporting on the Rohingya status from time to time.



Bangladesh, however, is still striving in the UN for the humanitarian intervention of the international bodies. Though this concernment could catch their eyes and compel them to think of human rights assuring for these forcibly displaced persons rather it has brought about an intense burden on Bangladesh.



A few days ago, during his visit to Bangladesh in December 2021, the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, Tom Andrews, warned the international bodies about the Rohingya crisis. He urged international bodies to be considerably concerned and said, "Bangladesh cannot and should not bear this responsibility alone." "The cause of this crisis and the ultimate resolution of this crisis is not here in Bangladesh, but in Myanmar," further he added.



As a developing country, bearing the responsibility of 160 million own population, Bangladesh is undergoing a horrid demographic pressure of Rohingyas on social, economic and political aspects. It has already been more than four years since 2017 that Rohingyas are remaining in a state of limbo. Despite being relocated and provided with assistance and security from Bangladesh and different international institutions, they are still craving for a durable solution.



Bangladesh has been implementing all possible measures to repatriate the Rohingya refugees. Since 2017 refugee influx, Bangladesh government with other international organizations have taken initiatives to facilitate peaceful voluntary repatriation but Myanmar military junta kept pushing back the initiatives. Rohingya refugees are now facing the severe consequences of political instability in Myanmar.



Bangladesh government is relocating Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char for ensuring better livelihood as camps located in Cox's Bazar have already overflowed by 1.1 million of refugees. International organizations were sceptical about the safety and security of the Island, later Bangladesh convinced them to work hand in hand. Bangladesh had no other way than relocating a portion of Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char. Overcrowded camps have become security threat for Bangladesh. Many terrorist and armed rebel groups are active in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh. Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is one of them. Despite the problems, Bangladesh has been continuing efforts for bilateral talks besides putting pressure on junta by international community.



On the other hand, Myanmar being a rogue state has no respect for international law and order. They failed to comply with the agreements made for peaceful repatriation of Rohingya refugees. After the military coup in Myanmar the regime has become more hostile in nature. Myanmar is completely unwilling to build up a strong belief among the Rohingya refugees for repatriation. In an anarchic world there is no "supranational" authority, Myanmar is benefiting for this. The time has come for the international community to understand that Rohingya refugee crisis has become a regional threat to peace.



News coming from Myanmar indicating another genocide. The military junta using force to control protest and rebel groups fighting for democracy in the country. Despite arms embargo on Myanmar's military, they are procuring new armaments from China and Russia such as, SU-30SME multi role heavy fighter, YAK-130 light attack advanced jet trainer, K-8W advanced trainer, Ming class attack submarine etc. International community is worried that these weapons will end up targeting innocent civilians. Instability inside Myanmar will generate more hurdles for a peaceful voluntary repatriation.



We can imagine the magnitude of the Rohingya crisis when 1.1 million people had to flee from their country of origin because of state sponsored persecution. Situation becomes more hostile when the state becomes the perpetrator. State's primary role is ensuring the safety, trust and of people. At this moment refugees are skeptic about Myanmar military junta. There has been a long traumatic history of persecution by them. So, convincing the refugees for voluntary repatriation will not be an easy task. Myanmar has to spread their hands of cooperation. More talks between multinational actors including the Rohingya will create trust among the Rohingya refugees for a peaceful voluntary repatriation. At the end, the humanity and peace should prevail over everything.

The writers are students,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka













