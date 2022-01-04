

Industry 4.0: Challenges of technology must be met



Technology is changing very fast due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This effect of technology is far-reaching. It can open the door to possibilities, it can bring new challenges. The gap between rich and poor countries may widen. Jobs will be divided into unskilled-low wages and highly skilled-high wages, skilled people will get jobs in these categories, unskilled people may become unemployed. The technology to inject chips into the human body has come out. In the future, chips implanted in the body will be able to provide a variety of health information. However, chips can damage a person's personal life or privacy.



About 6 million workers work in garment industry in Bangladesh. Dependency on these workers will be reduced through the use of robots and smart devices. Many workers may become unemployed. Not just the garment industry, but dependence on many other professions will be reduced and the use of robots and machines will increase. On the other hand, the need for talent-based professions such as programming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), etc will increase the demand for skilled people. There is a dearth of skilled programmers in our country. This will be a big challenge.



Computers are being given artificial intelligence. AI can decide by analyzing the data based on the previous situation. If a computer is trained first, the computer can guess a pattern. As a result, the computer can recognize the subject in the next colour, size and posture. At present any transaction is recorded in the ledger. A ledger is stored centrally. It is distributed to all the participants in the book chain. This will reduce the risk of fraud. Each transaction creates a buck. It connects to the previous book and forms a chain. The book chain is not just a financial transaction; contracts, land deeds and records of exchange can be kept. With the introduction of blockchain, many jobs of middlemen will be reduced. Financial exclusion will increase. Many people may be unemployed.



3D printing can be used to make complex objects without any complicated equipment. It will now be possible to make things on a printing machine that used to require a factory. This will speed up the making of accessories. The cycle of 'ready from design' will be shorter. The garment industry of Bangladesh will be able to make many things on 3D printers. This will require skilled manpower.



So far, the only thing we have is cheap labour. Robotics, AI, may lose this advantage. On the other hand, the demand for people with technical knowledge and skills, including computer programmers and data analysts, will increase. To make the fourth technology-based industrial revolution a success, we need to think about the use of technology in education, the expansion of technology education and work with back chain technology.



In our country, technical education has been given utmost importance. In the future, not only Bangladesh, but the whole world will need more skilled manpower. And this is why our education system has to be changed with the technical education. The government is providing technical training to all non-governmental organizations and helping them. Skilled manpower is most important for building a country. The government is building manpower in such a way that they can survive in a competitive market.



For this reason, there is a growing demand for people with technical knowledge and skills, including computer programmers and data analysts. The hope is that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will begin to take advantage of the opportunities and possibilities and prepare in advance to meet its challenges. At the suggestion of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Advisor to the Prime Minister on ICT, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology, took the initiative to expedite the drafting of the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Robotics Strategy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Prime Minister formed a task force realizing the importance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The LICT project of the Department of Information and Communication Technology started training on 10 cutting-edge technologies to create skilled people. These initiatives are promising to turn the risk of our Fourth Industrial Revolution into a possibility. Our education system has been changed by giving importance to technical education. Non-governmental organizations provide technical training. We always think that skilled manpower is most important for building a country while the government is working to create skilled manpower. Manpower needs to be built in such a way so that it can compete anywhere in the competitive world.



In the face of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Bangladesh's information technology sector has focused on various infrastructural developments, including the development of skilled human resources. Bangladesh is trying to be in the top 50 countries in the UN e-Governance Development Index for the next five years. 5 initiatives of Digital Bangladesh have been praised internationally. These include digital centres, service innovation funding, empathy training, TCV and SDG trackers.



With the help of information technology, young people are creating small and large IT firms, e-commerce sites, app-based services and other organizations. Besides, some big achievements in space including the Bangabandhu Satellite of Bangladesh have taken Bangladesh to a unique height in the world.



Although the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become widespread in the United States, China and even India, technology experts believe that the use of this latest version of the technology in Bangladesh is in its infancy. However, everyone believes that it is necessary to take advantage of the immense potential of the use of artificial. This requires the active participation of stakeholders at all levels. Bangladesh must be at the forefront of implementing SDGs through the proper application of information technology through the concerted efforts.

The writer is a Research

Fellow, BNNRC









The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has approved a resolution to allow Bangladesh to graduate from the least developed country (LDC) category 45 years after its inclusion in the group at its 40th plenary meeting of the 76th session. This is an international recognition of the indomitable development march of Bangladesh being made over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Economists say Bangladesh will have to face some realities after moving to a developing country. Some new challenges also have to be tackled.Technology is changing very fast due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This effect of technology is far-reaching. It can open the door to possibilities, it can bring new challenges. The gap between rich and poor countries may widen. Jobs will be divided into unskilled-low wages and highly skilled-high wages, skilled people will get jobs in these categories, unskilled people may become unemployed. The technology to inject chips into the human body has come out. In the future, chips implanted in the body will be able to provide a variety of health information. However, chips can damage a person's personal life or privacy.About 6 million workers work in garment industry in Bangladesh. Dependency on these workers will be reduced through the use of robots and smart devices. Many workers may become unemployed. Not just the garment industry, but dependence on many other professions will be reduced and the use of robots and machines will increase. On the other hand, the need for talent-based professions such as programming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), etc will increase the demand for skilled people. There is a dearth of skilled programmers in our country. This will be a big challenge.Computers are being given artificial intelligence. AI can decide by analyzing the data based on the previous situation. If a computer is trained first, the computer can guess a pattern. As a result, the computer can recognize the subject in the next colour, size and posture. At present any transaction is recorded in the ledger. A ledger is stored centrally. It is distributed to all the participants in the book chain. This will reduce the risk of fraud. Each transaction creates a buck. It connects to the previous book and forms a chain. The book chain is not just a financial transaction; contracts, land deeds and records of exchange can be kept. With the introduction of blockchain, many jobs of middlemen will be reduced. Financial exclusion will increase. Many people may be unemployed.3D printing can be used to make complex objects without any complicated equipment. It will now be possible to make things on a printing machine that used to require a factory. This will speed up the making of accessories. The cycle of 'ready from design' will be shorter. The garment industry of Bangladesh will be able to make many things on 3D printers. This will require skilled manpower.So far, the only thing we have is cheap labour. Robotics, AI, may lose this advantage. On the other hand, the demand for people with technical knowledge and skills, including computer programmers and data analysts, will increase. To make the fourth technology-based industrial revolution a success, we need to think about the use of technology in education, the expansion of technology education and work with back chain technology.In our country, technical education has been given utmost importance. In the future, not only Bangladesh, but the whole world will need more skilled manpower. And this is why our education system has to be changed with the technical education. The government is providing technical training to all non-governmental organizations and helping them. Skilled manpower is most important for building a country. The government is building manpower in such a way that they can survive in a competitive market.For this reason, there is a growing demand for people with technical knowledge and skills, including computer programmers and data analysts. The hope is that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will begin to take advantage of the opportunities and possibilities and prepare in advance to meet its challenges. At the suggestion of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Advisor to the Prime Minister on ICT, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology, took the initiative to expedite the drafting of the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Robotics Strategy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Prime Minister formed a task force realizing the importance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.The LICT project of the Department of Information and Communication Technology started training on 10 cutting-edge technologies to create skilled people. These initiatives are promising to turn the risk of our Fourth Industrial Revolution into a possibility. Our education system has been changed by giving importance to technical education. Non-governmental organizations provide technical training. We always think that skilled manpower is most important for building a country while the government is working to create skilled manpower. Manpower needs to be built in such a way so that it can compete anywhere in the competitive world.In the face of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Bangladesh's information technology sector has focused on various infrastructural developments, including the development of skilled human resources. Bangladesh is trying to be in the top 50 countries in the UN e-Governance Development Index for the next five years. 5 initiatives of Digital Bangladesh have been praised internationally. These include digital centres, service innovation funding, empathy training, TCV and SDG trackers.With the help of information technology, young people are creating small and large IT firms, e-commerce sites, app-based services and other organizations. Besides, some big achievements in space including the Bangabandhu Satellite of Bangladesh have taken Bangladesh to a unique height in the world.Although the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become widespread in the United States, China and even India, technology experts believe that the use of this latest version of the technology in Bangladesh is in its infancy. However, everyone believes that it is necessary to take advantage of the immense potential of the use of artificial. This requires the active participation of stakeholders at all levels. Bangladesh must be at the forefront of implementing SDGs through the proper application of information technology through the concerted efforts.The writer is a ResearchFellow, BNNRC