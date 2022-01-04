Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Morrelganj Press Club gets new committee

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Jan 3: The new committee of Morrelganj Press Club in the upazila of the district was formed on Friday.
Mehedi Hasan Lipon and Fazlul Haque have been elected as president and general secretary (GS) respectively.
The other office bearers are: Vice-president- Nazrul Islam Sharif; Finance and Office Secretary SM Saiful Islam Kabir; Joint GS M Polash; and executive members- HM Mainul Islam and Jamal Hossain Bappa.
A total 13 members of the press club casted their votes in the election from 10am till 11:30am.



