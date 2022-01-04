Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:22 AM
Minor girl drowns at Kawkhali

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 3: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Fatama Akter, 2, daughter of Nasir Khan, a resident of Chirapara Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Fatama was playing in their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, she slipped into a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.
After searching, they found Fatama was floating on water at around 12:30pm and rescued her. She was declared dead at Kaukhali Upazila Health Complex.
Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Partha confirmed the incident.


