Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:22 AM
Home Countryside

Cold-hit people get warm clothes in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondents

Warm clothes were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Natore, Bagerhat and Bhola, in two days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Warm clothes were distributed among 658 cold-hit destitute people in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
Baraigram Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain distributed the clothes among poor people on Bonpara Degree College premises in the upazila at noon.
District Awami League (AL) Education Affairs Secretary Principal Abdur Razzak Molla, Upazila AL Joint Secretary Moazzem Hossain Bablu, former female vice-chairman of the upazila parishad Suraiya Akhter Koli, Area Director of Natore Palli Bidyut Samity-2 KM Jamil Hossain and Baraigram Municipality Secretary Abdul Hye, among others, were also present during the distribution.  
BAGERHAT: Police distributed blankets among cold-hit destitute people in the district town on Sunday.
Superintend of Police (SP) KM Ariful Haque handed over the blankets to them in KB Bazar, Doratana Bridge, Bus Stand, Court Mosque and Town Embankment areas at night.  
Additional SP (ASP) (Crime and Administration) Mohammad Asaduzzaman, ASP (Morrelganj Circle) Sonia Parveen, District Police Media Cell Inspector SM Ashraful Alam and Sub-Inspector Mostafizur Rahman, among other police members, were also present during the distribution
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police Nari Kalyan Samiti (PUNAK) distributed warm clothes among cold-hit destitute people in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Bhola SP Mohammad Saiful Islam, as chief guest, distributed the clothes among the poor people on Lord Harding Union Parishad premises in the upazila at noon.
PUNAK District Unit President Nurjahan Islam presided over the programme.
ASP Md Russelur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Maksudur Rahman Murad and PUNAK District Unit Vice-president Mst Farzana Binte Wahab, among others, were also present at that time.


