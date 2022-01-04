Youth dies taking excessive liquor in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 3: A young man, who was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) after reportedly taking excessive alcohol, died early Sunday.

Deceased Asadul Islam, 22, was the son of Akalu Mondal, a resident of Samasadi area under Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the city.

Police sources said Asadul died at the RMCH at around 4am while undergoing treatment. Earlier, he drank excessive liquor on the 31st night during New Year's celebrations and fell ill.

Later, his family members rushed him to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara PS Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.





