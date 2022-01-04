Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Journos urged to help eliminate child labour at grassroots level

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Countryside Desk

Civil society activists called upon journalists in Bagerhat District for playing their due role in eliminating child labour at the grassroots level.   
Laying high emphasis on the importance of a child labour free-country, they said, following the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), the government is committed to eliminating harmful child labour by 2025 and freeing Bangladesh from it by 2030.
While addressing a 'Meet the Press' event held in the Udayan Bagerhat Office in the district town, they came up with the remark, said a press release issued by INCIDIN Bangladesh on Monday.  
Journalists can make effective awareness among grassroots people in this regard, they further said, adding, their writings can also motivate authorities concerned for taking necessary steps to halt the harmful child labour.
A large number of children are seen working for fish processing and collecting shrimp fry in hazardous condition in the district. Working in such an environment is causing health problems, such as skin, cold and other diseases.
The programme was jointly organized by INCIDIN Bangladesh and Udayan Bagerhat, a local NGO. It was told that private organisations having constraints of resources have their limitations in phasing out the child labour.
Supported by Global March against Child Labour, Netherlands, INCIDIN has taken up a two-year-long project, 'Addressing Child Labour in Agricultural Supply Chain-Global to Local' for eliminating child labour in the agricultural sector.
INCIDIN Bangladesh and Udayan Bagerhat will jointly implement the project in the district's Sharankhola and Morrelganj upazilas.
A total of 25 local journalists including Babu Nihar Ranjan Saha, president of Bagerhat Press Club, and A. Baki Talukder, its general secretary, attended at the function.
Journalists underscored the need for expanding activities of Zilla and Upazila Shishu Kalyan Board and monitoring child labour situation in the non-formal sector.
They also gave assurance of extending their whole-hearted support in the case of eliminating the child labour.
Among others, Rafiqual Islam Khan Alom, manager (programme and legal support) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, and Rafiul Ali, its programme coordinator, spoke. It was moderated by Sheikh Asaduzzaman, executive director of Udayan Bagerhat.


