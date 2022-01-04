22 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 3: A total 22 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Some 21 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,820 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, eleven are in Natore, four in Rajshahi, two in Joypurhat and Pabna each, and one in Naogaon and Bogura districts each.

A total of 1,689 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 686 were from Bogura, 326 from Rajshahi including 208 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,230 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with nine new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

