Cold wave jeopardises life in Joypurhat



Warm clothes being sold at Joypurhat Railway Hawkers Market. photo: observer

The sun is remaining invisible in the morning. Destitute

people are suffering the most. To relieve their suffering, on behalf of the Prime Minister (PM), 17,400 pieces of blanket and Tk 36, 10,295 have been allocated for them through the Relief and Disaster Ministry.

Cold-hit and needy people are thronging ordinary warm clothe shops in the Railway Hawkers Market. On Sunday lowest 12 Degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Joypurhat.

Red bight disease attack is likely in potato fields because of excessive cooling. Potato growers have been asked for spraying anti-toadstool in their potato fields.

Keeping Boro seedbeds covered with polythene, watering these at night and receding in the morning, and throwing ash have been advised, said Md Shafikul Islam, deputy director of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension).

In villages, poor people are preventing cold stress by igniting fire. Because of shivering cold, old men and children have fallen into the most suffering.

Diarrhoea patients have increased in the District Modern Hospital.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Karim said, the PM's allocations have been distributed among the destitute people in five upazilas and five municipalities.







