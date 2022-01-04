22 rebel candidates sting AL at Chandina

CUMILLA, Jan 3: A total of 22 rebel candidates are stinging Awami League (AL) in Union Parishad (UP) elections under Chandina Upazila in the district.

Under the fifth phase, elections of 12 unions in the upazila will be held on January 5. But in 11 unions of the total 12, these rebels are going to contest as independent candidates. They are making obstacles to the victory of AL. AL has nominated party candidates for chairmen posts. But rebel candidates are playing the role of strong opponents in the field.

AL leaders and activists said, the rebels are working to cut their throats on the way to the victory of AL.

Because of confronting situation between two sides of AL in the upazila, the election field has turned volatile; violence is apprehended.

Khorshed Alam is the candidate of boat symbol of Bataghasi Union. He is facing one rebel ANM Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan (Pineapple), union AL member.

Imam Hossain Sarkar of Shuhilpur is facing four rebels. They are: Abu Bakar Siddique (Pineapple), organising secretary of union AL, Rafiuddin (Sunglass), former member of upazila AL, Kamal Sarkar (Horse), industrial affairs secretary of upazila Krishak League (KL), and Jonaid Bhuiya Babu (Telephone), member of union Juba League (JL).

Mojibur Rahman of Madhaiya Union is facing one rebel Ahid Ullah (Pineapple), union AL president.

Harun ur Rashid of Kerankhal Union is facing two rebels. They are: Sumon Bhaiya (Pineapple), AL activist, and Shamsul Alam (motorcycle), former president of union AL.

Md Khorshed Alam of Barera Union is facing one rebel and AL activist Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan (Pineapple).

AKM Mamunur Rashid of Etbarpur Union is facing three rebels. They are: Abul Kashem (Horse), union AL's former joint secretary (JS), Yusuf (Pineapple), union AL's publicity secretary and Sahidul Islam Sikder (Motorcycle), former president of union JL.

Abul Hashem of Burkeit Union is facing four rebels. They are: Abul Basar (Pineapple), former GS of union AL, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad (Table fan), AL union activist, Billal Hossain (Telephone), AL member, and Md Selim (CNG), AL activist and expatriate.

Jamal Uddin of Maizkhar Union is facing one rebel and GS of upazila KL Shah Selim Pradhan (Pineapple).

Ataur Rahman Goni of Gollai Union is facing two rebels. They are: Fazlul Karim (Sunglass), president of upazila KL, Nazrul Islam (Pineapple), vice-president of union AL.

Md Sahab Uddin of Dollai Nawabpur Union is facing two rebels. They are: Ayet Ali Member (Horse), union AL's GS, and Shahjalal Hossain Mollah (Pineapple), union AL leader.

Engineer Abdul Awal Khan of Joag Union is facing one rebel Shahen Shah Mia (Pineapple), union AL leader.

Chandina Upazila AL's President Muntakim Ashraf Titu said, many attempts have been made to reach an agreement with the rebel candidates; a decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the upazila AL on December 22 to expel the rebel candidates from all posts according to the party constitution; the decision was sent to party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 1.

Cumilla District's Senior Election Officer Manjurul Alam said, "We have accepted everything for fearless, free and fair elections. Police and law enforcing members will maintain four levels of security on the election day. Strict action will be taken against anyone for violating the code of conduct or disrupting the election environment."












