NESCO holds AGM in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 3: The 16th annual general meeting (AGM) of Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd (NESCO) was held in the district city on Wednesday. The AGM was organized in Biddyut Bhaban.

Speakers discussed various agenda of the company. These included receiving, considering and adopting directors' report and audited financial statement for the year ended by June 30 in 2021 and auditors' report.

These issues were brought under the discussion in order to declare dividend for the year (2021) as recommended by Board of Directors.

The annual report of NESCO included the managerial, monetary and technical positions along with current and future development aspects.

Habibur Rahman, secretary of the power division was present as chief guest while Belayet Hossain, chairman of BPDB, was present as special guest.











