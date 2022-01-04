Three killed, 57 injured in road mishaps in four districts

Three people have been killed and at least 57 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Jashore and Barishal, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nirob Sarker, 7, son of SM Rigan, a resident of Jhikir Moholla at Ullapara. He was a nursery student at local kindergarten school.

Ullapara Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Enamul Haque said Abir was standing in front of Kali Temple in Jhikir Kali Bari area at around 11:30am. At that time, a speedy truck hit him, leaving the child dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body. However, locals seized the truck and caught its driver and his assistant.

They were, later, handed over to police.

Filing of a case with Ullapara Model PS is undergoing in this connection, the official added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A fish trader was killed and two others were injured as a truck rammed into an easy-bike in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chitta Niranjan, 65, son of late Nishikanta Das, a resident of Algi Madhyapara Village under Maheshpur Union in the upazila.

The injured are Monoranjan Das, 50, and Morshed Mia, 30.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura PS Abul Kalam Azad said a brick-laden truck hit hard an easy-bike in Sapmara Bazar Rail Crossing area in the morning, leaving the easy-bike passenger Chitta Niranjan dead on the spot and two others including its driver Morshed Mia injured.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

JASHORE: A bicyclist was killed and 40 others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yakub Ali, 55, a resident of Jot Rahimpur Village.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a bicycle carrying Yakub after its driver lost control over the steering in Saruidanga Amtala area on the Jashore-Magura Highway at around 3pm, leaving Yakub dead on the spot. The bus then turned turtle and fell into a roadside ditch, which left at least 40 passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, said Jashore Fire Service Station Official Azizul Haque.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Isali Police Outpost SI Mokarrom Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: At least 15 people have been injured in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Of the injured, three were stated in critical condition, and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The other injured were admitted to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex.

Local sources said a Barishal-bound minibus from Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Bottala area on the Barishal-Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway at around 10am, which left its 15 passengers injured.

Being informed, a unit of Bakerganj Fire Service Station rushed in and rescued the injured. The driver of the minibus and his assistant managed to flee the scene.







