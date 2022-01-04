Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Skeleton recovered in Patuakhali

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Jan 3: Police recovered the skeleton of a man from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The identity of the skeleton could not be known yet.
Police sources said locals spotted the skeleton at a paddy field adjacent to Sreerampur Bazar in Laukathi Union in the upazila at around 3:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the skeleton and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals suspect that the skeleton might be of a man, named Maleq, 60, who went missing about three months back.
Officer-in-Charge of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to identify the skeleton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morrelganj Press Club gets new committee
Baraigram Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain distributed warm clothes
Minor girl drowns at Kawkhali
Cold-hit people get warm clothes in 3 dists
Youth dies taking excessive liquor in Rajshahi
Journos urged to help eliminate child labour at grassroots level
22 more contract corona in Rajshahi
Cold wave jeopardises life in Joypurhat


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft