Skeleton recovered in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Jan 3: Police recovered the skeleton of a man from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the skeleton could not be known yet.

Police sources said locals spotted the skeleton at a paddy field adjacent to Sreerampur Bazar in Laukathi Union in the upazila at around 3:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the skeleton and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that the skeleton might be of a man, named Maleq, 60, who went missing about three months back.

Officer-in-Charge of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to identify the skeleton.











