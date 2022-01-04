Video
Home Countryside

‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Our Correspondent,

Ansar and VDP Rangpur Range Director Abdus Samad spoke at a programme held in Gaibandha Town on Sunday.

GAIBANDHA, Jan 3: Speakers at a function here on Monday said members of voluntary organization Bangladesh Ansar and VDP had been working for the welfare of the people in the country for long.
"Besides, the members of Ansar and VDP are performing the government-sponsored programmes including national and local government. election and puja duties sincerely and dedicatedly and play role to maintain law and order situation at grassroots level of the society", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a district rally of Ansar and VDP at the training centre (SM Barrack) of the town here on Sunday at the arrangement of district Ansar and VDP office.
Director of Ansar and VDP, Rangpur Range Abdus Samad addressed the rally as chief guest, and Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Md. Belal Uddin, District Livestock Officer Dr. Masudur Rahman and Senior Assistant Police Super Udoy Kumar Saha   spoke at the event as special guests while Additional District Magistrate Robiul Hasan presided over the ceremony.
The function was also addressed, among others, by retired circle adjutant of Ansar and VDP Freedom Fighter Goutam Chandra Modok and Manager of Ansar, VDP Unnayan Bank, Gaibandha branch, Malik Khashru.
The speakers advised the members to keep contribution to turning Bangladesh into a developed one by 2041, achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.
Earlier, District Commandant of Ansar and VDP here Md. Rezaul Islam made a welcome speech and presented the overall activities and role of Ansar and VDP members in the district elaborately.
Director Abdus Samad, in his speech, urged the members to be serious to work in a bid to free the society from the curse of social crime and superstitions, especially militancy, eve-teasing, human trafficking, gender disparity, drug addiction and sexual harassment at grassroots level to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A good number of selected members of Ansar and VDP were given by-cycles, umbrellas, sewing machines, pressure cookers, rice cookers, hotpots, plates, flasks and mugs as prizes for their contribution to their respective working fields.
A large number of members of Ansar and VDP coming from 82 unions of the district took part in the rally spontaneously.


