Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:20 AM
US will ‘respond decisively’

Biden tells Ukraine leader over Russia invasion

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

WASHINGTON, Jan 3: US President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington "will respond decisively" if Russia moves to invade its pro-Western neighbor, the White House said in a statement.
With a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's borders, Biden "made clear" to Zelensky during a phone call that the "United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The show of US support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow launches a military invasion. In his call with Zelensky, Biden also stressed Washington's commitment "to the principle of 'nothing about you without you,'" in an apparent reference to the need to include Ukraine in negotiations about its own future.
High-ranking US and Russian officials are due to sit down on January 9 and 10 in Geneva.     -AFP


