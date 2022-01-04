Video
Two new national records set on 1st day at national athletics

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Two new national records were set on the first day of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal's 45th National Athletics competition that began from Monday at Bangladesh army stadium in the city.
On the first day of the competition, Imranur Rahman of Bangladesh army set the new national record in the men's 100m event clocking 10.50 seconds (electric) erasing the previous mark of set by late Mahbub Alom. He also emerged as the fastest man in the event
On the other hand, Umme Hafsa Rumki of Bangladesh Army set the new national mark in the women's high jump event jumping 1.71m after eclipsing the previous record of 1.70m set by Ritu Akter in 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of eleven events were decided till the report filling on this evening with Bangladesh Navy dominating the medal tally with six gold, equal numbers of silver and three bronze medals while Bangladesh army following them with three gold, four silver and three bronze medals.
Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party stand at third position in the medal tally with one gold, one silver and equal number of bronze medal.
Besides, Sumiya Dewan of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan emerged as the fastest women in the 100m event with a time of 12.32 seconds.
Earlier, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest in tha afternoon while Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was present as the special guest.    -BSS


