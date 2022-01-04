Imran fastest man, Sumaiya fastest woman

Setting a new record, Imranur Rahman of Bangladesh Army became the country's fastest man while Sumaiya Dewan fastest woman after finishing the 100-meter sprints of the Sheikh Kamal 45th National Athletics Competition on Monday at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. Imran, a Bangladeshi by descent, had broken a 23-year old record of late Mahbub Alam made in 1999 finishing the race in 10.50 seconds. Mahbub's record was of 10.54 seconds and was considered the best time of a local athlete until tomorrow. Sumaiya Dewan of BKSP, on the other hand, became the fastest woman in the country finishing 100 meters in 12.20 seconds while Navy's Shirin Akter who was the former fastest woman placed second finishing the race in 12.36 seconds. Army's Sharifa Khatun became third finishing 12.54 second. photo: Observer DESK