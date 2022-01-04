Video
We played the ball, not the bowlers: Joy  

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh catches the ball during the second day of the first cricket Test match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 2, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh young opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy on Monday said there batting success lied in trying to play the ball according to its merit, not the bowlers.  
Bangladesh ended the day three on 401-6, leading New Zealand by 73 runs. Against a bowling attack that included Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner-arguably the best bowling attack currently in the world, it was a performance to savour.   
At the same time, there was curiosity what made Bangladesh batters so successful against those bowlers, that too on New Zealand soil when world best batters found this condition extremely tougher. "We tried to play the balls according to its merit, not the bowlers. We know, they are world champions in Test cricket but we have the confidence on us," Joy said.   
Joy who scored 78 in his just second Test and first outside of the country said that their plan was to spend time in the crease as long as it is possible. He further said he in fact was reminded by all three of his batting partners that time spent at the crease would bring him runs.  
"I planned to play as many balls as possible. I didn't want to focus on runs. I knew that I could score runs when I am set at the crease," he said.   
"I had a good partnership with Shadman Islam and then another good partnership followed with Najmul Hossain Shanto. He also told me to be in control when I tried to become too aggressive. Mominul bhai told me that playing a lot of dot balls was not a problem."     -BSS


  
