Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:19 AM
Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22

Mithun hits 2nd ton, South Zone in race

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Sports Reporter

Walton Central Zone posted 184 runs losing four wickets on day-2 of the final of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League 2021-2022 against BCB South Zone at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Mohammad Mithun remained unbeaten scoring 102 runs while skipper Shuvagata Home was batting on 67 till the play of the day stumped.
Centrals lost their top four batters to collect 16 runs only! Abdul Mazid departed for a duck while Soumya Sarkar got out on three, Salman Islam on one and Taibur Rahman on four.
Shuvagata then came in alongside Mithun and took the responsibility to tackle the disaster. The pair remained undivided coining 158 runs in the 5th wickets' partnership.
Mithun hit 16 boundaries and one over boundary in his 155-ball innings while Shuvagata had slain eight fours and faced 135 balls.
Earlier, South Zone were bowled out for 387 runs in their first innings resuming from overnight's 261 for five. Zakir Hossain was unbeaten scoring 107 runs, while Anamul Haque scored 76, Forhad Reza 71 and Pinak Ghosh gathered 65 runs.
Hasan Murad hauled five wickets allowing 101 runs delivering 29 overs whereas Shuvagata took three for 51 and Abu Hider Rony grasped two for 76 runs.


