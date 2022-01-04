Tigers stockpile mammoth total, take 73-run leads



Bangladesh's batsman Mominul Haque plays a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (R) looks on during day three of the first cricket Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 3, 2022. photo: AFP

Joy, resuming from overnight's 70, got out early adding eight runs that brought Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle. Mushi however, failed to prove him this time and fallen down on 12. Liton Das came in and join with Mominul. They had put in 158 runs jointly in the 5th wicket's partnership.

Mominul, by virtue of twin lives, missed a ton for 12 runs. He was dropped on by Jamieson yet before adding anything to his overnight's eight. He however, caught behind the wickets in the 80th over delivered by Neil Wagner but the third umpire felt that Wagner hadn't got anything behind the line when the toe hits the ground on first impact. Mominul was batting on nine then. Bangladesh skipper from then played a chanceless 88-run's knock off 244 balls hitting 12 boundaries.

Liton conversely, had fallen two shorts of Mominul facing 177 deliveries with 10 rope kissing hits. The departure of both the set batters brought in Mehidy Miraz and Yasir Ali Rabbi in the last hour of the day's game. Both of them remained unbeaten on 20 and 11 runs respectively.

Tigers must be looking to bat all through the 1st session of day-4 and post as many runs as they can though Miraz and Rabbi are the last two recognize batters in Bangladesh playing eleven.

Wagner and Trent Boult shared all six Bangladesh wickets between them equally.

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 328 ridding on the bat of Devon Conway, who played a knock of 122 off 227. Besides, Henry Nicholls scored 75 runs and Will Young departed on 52.

Miraz and Shoriful Islam both purchased three wickets apiece spending 86 and 69 runs respectively. Mominul took two wickets for six runs while Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.











Visiting Bangladesh horded mammoth 401 runs' 1st innings total losing six wickets at the end of day-3 of the Maunganui Test on Monday against hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval ridding on the dominating fifties of Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto.Joy, resuming from overnight's 70, got out early adding eight runs that brought Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle. Mushi however, failed to prove him this time and fallen down on 12. Liton Das came in and join with Mominul. They had put in 158 runs jointly in the 5th wicket's partnership.Mominul, by virtue of twin lives, missed a ton for 12 runs. He was dropped on by Jamieson yet before adding anything to his overnight's eight. He however, caught behind the wickets in the 80th over delivered by Neil Wagner but the third umpire felt that Wagner hadn't got anything behind the line when the toe hits the ground on first impact. Mominul was batting on nine then. Bangladesh skipper from then played a chanceless 88-run's knock off 244 balls hitting 12 boundaries.Liton conversely, had fallen two shorts of Mominul facing 177 deliveries with 10 rope kissing hits. The departure of both the set batters brought in Mehidy Miraz and Yasir Ali Rabbi in the last hour of the day's game. Both of them remained unbeaten on 20 and 11 runs respectively.Tigers must be looking to bat all through the 1st session of day-4 and post as many runs as they can though Miraz and Rabbi are the last two recognize batters in Bangladesh playing eleven.Wagner and Trent Boult shared all six Bangladesh wickets between them equally.Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 328 ridding on the bat of Devon Conway, who played a knock of 122 off 227. Besides, Henry Nicholls scored 75 runs and Will Young departed on 52.Miraz and Shoriful Islam both purchased three wickets apiece spending 86 and 69 runs respectively. Mominul took two wickets for six runs while Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.