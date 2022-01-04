Video
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:19 AM
Three of a family drown in trawler capsize

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Dec, 3:  A woman and two girls, believed to be members of the same family, have died after a trawler capsized in the Kathalia River here in Meghna Upazila.
At least 10 others were injured after the vessel sunk in the Upazila's Purano Batera area around 2:00pm on Monday, Daudkandi Fire Service Station Officer Mazharul Islam said.
The deceased were identified as Julekha Akter, 55, her grandchildren Ayesha Akter, 12, and Mariam Akter, 7, all from Raipur village in Titas upazila. They were residents of Dhaka's Demra area. The injured were taken to a local hospital, Fire Service officials said. But another child has been reported missing.
"The driver of the trawler accelerated after the vessel lost speed as the river was covered with water hyacinths. The trawler struck something and sunk due to a crack on its hull," said Akter Hossian, a witness to the incident.
"The victims were heading to Meghna Upazila from the Raipur village in Titas Upazila. They are believed to be family members," Mazharul said.
Police went to the scene on being alerted about the incident, Meghna Police Officer in-Charge said.  Efforts are underway to rescue the missing child.



