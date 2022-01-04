Video
Shipping law to be amended to prevent plying faulty vessels, ensure service: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday said the government has taken initiatives to amend the existing 'Bangladesh Merchant Shipping Act, 2020' to increase the punishments in the law as it's inadequate to prevent plying faulty vessels and ensure service to the passengers.
"The punishments and penalties under the existing laws are not adequate to prevent plying faulty vessels and ensure service for the passengers. In this consideration, the Shipping Ministry has already taken initiative to amend the law for increasing punishment and penalties, which would compel the owners to ensure proper service to the people including operation of faultless vessels," he said while talking to media after visiting Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.
At least 13 burn victims of Abhijan-10 launch, which caught fire in the Sugandha River of Jhalakathi on December 24 last year, have been taking treatments now in the institute.
According to the hospital sources, a total 21 burn victims of the incident were admitted to the institute for better treatment. Of them, three victims had died and five were released from the hospital after recovery.
Of the dead three persons, Md Rasel Shaikh, 38, breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment. With the inclusion, the total number of death tolls in the incident rose at 48.
According to the Barguna district administration, some 30 more people are still missing.
During his visit to the Burn Institute, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inquired about the physical conditions of the victims and asked the authorities to provide highest advance treatments to them.
He also prayed for quick recovery of the victims undergoing treatments in different hospitals.
Coordinator of the Burn Institute Dr Samantalal Sen, Director Dr Abul Kalam and BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek were present during the visit.
While talking to media, Khalid Mahmud said taking the advantage of deficiencies in the law and minimum punishments, a section of owners have been plying faulty water transports in the country's waterways. As a result, huge number of lives is being lost. The passengers have been facing insecurity.


