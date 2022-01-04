Ctg Elevated Expressway hits another snag

CHATTOGRAM Jan 3: The 16.5km Elevated Expressway of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has now faced another obstacle.

Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman, Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the project stretching from Barik Building to Customs House is full of underground water pipelines of WASA that were laid in 1964, at the inception of the Chattogram WASA.

Mahfuzur Rahman said, "We have been facing trouble in construction of the Pillars of the Expressway."

"So we have already asked the Chattogram WASA management to remove water supplying pipelines as early as possible,' Mahfuz said.

The Project Director hoped that the works of the expressway could be carried out after the removal of those underground pipelines.

Earlier, the CDA faced problems with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

Apart from these, Chattogram City Corproation and several civic organisations had opposed the construction of Expressway from Lakhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

They also proposed to stop construction of Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

Both CCC and the Civic organisations, which are still continuing their campaign, opined that the construction of the said portion of the Expressway would reduce the width of the road, and deprived the city people to see the natural beauty of the nearby hills.

So, they proposed to connect the Expressway at ground level in 1.25 km Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion. Project Director Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that more than 65 per cent of the project has so far been completed.

According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.

The Chattogram Development Authority has launched construction on the elevated expressway project with an estimated cost of Tk 32.50 billion. Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway. The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.











