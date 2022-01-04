One more die in hospital, death toll now 48

The death toll from the deadly launch fire off the coast of Jhalakathi on December 24 rose to 48 on Monday. The launch fire on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi has taken another life.

Mohammad Rasel, 38, died at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday, according to Resident Dr SM Ayub Hossain.

The victim had suffered burns on 40 per cent of his body and had been on life support, he told a local news agency. Doctors removed him from life support at 11:45am.

The burn institute is still treating 12 victims of the fire, including Jesmin Akhter, who lost both her son, 8-year-old Tamim Hassan, and her 5-year-old daughter in the blaze.

Three cases have been filed over the incident and launch owner Hamjalal Sheikh has been arrested. Launch Master In-Charge Reaz Sikdar, Second Master Khalilur Rahman and drivers Masum Billah and Abul Kalam have all turned themselves up in court and were taken into custody.

According to a list maintained by Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office, at least 58 other Abhijan-10 launch passengers were still missing as of Wednesday.










