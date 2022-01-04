Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Abijhan-10 Launch Fire

One more die in hospital, death toll now 48

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

The death toll from the deadly launch fire off the coast of Jhalakathi on December 24 rose to 48 on Monday. The launch fire on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi has taken another life.
Mohammad Rasel, 38, died at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday, according to Resident Dr SM Ayub Hossain.
The victim had suffered burns on 40 per cent of his body and had been on life support, he told a local news agency. Doctors removed him from life support at 11:45am.
The burn institute is still treating 12 victims of the fire, including Jesmin Akhter, who lost both her son, 8-year-old Tamim Hassan, and her 5-year-old daughter in the blaze.
Three cases have been filed over the incident and launch owner Hamjalal Sheikh has been arrested. Launch Master In-Charge Reaz Sikdar, Second Master Khalilur Rahman and drivers Masum Billah and Abul Kalam have all turned themselves up in court and were taken into custody.
According to a list maintained by Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office, at least 58 other Abhijan-10 launch passengers were still missing as of Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three of a family drown in trawler capsize
Shipping law to be amended to prevent plying faulty vessels, ensure service: Minister
Ctg Elevated Expressway hits another snag
One more die in hospital, death toll now 48
AL Mayor candidate Selina Hyat Ivy
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
BNP holds brief rally despite Section 144 at Cox's Bazar
BD needs continued commitment to democracy, HR: USAID


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft