Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir on Monday in their self defence statement claimed innocent in their alleged involvement in taking and giving the Tk 40 lakh bribe.

The trial court judge asked them whether they would give defence witnesses or not in the court for examining of the accused directly under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

But the two accused said they will submit written statements in their defence.

After hearing self defence statement of the two accused, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 adjourned the hearing till January 12 and asked Mizanur and Basir to submit their written statements on that day.

On December 23, the recording of testimony in the bribery case against the duo ended after concluding the cross examination of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, also ACC Director Fanafillah.

On Monday Mizanur Rahman and Khandaker Enamul Basir were produced before the court.

Twelve prosecution witnesses in the case, out of 17, testified before the court.

The same court on March 18 last year framed charges against the duo.

Basir took Tk 40 lakh as bribe from Mizan in two installments. Basir took Tk 25 lakh on January 15 in 2019 at Shahjahanpur and Tk 15 lakh on February 25 in 2019 at Shantinagar with promises of exonerating Mizan of the corruption charges against him.

Mizan on June 9 in 2019 brought allegations in the media that Basir took bribe from him, and produced audio clips of the relevant conversation between them.

On July19 in 2019, the ACC filed a case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka against them for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe. On January 15 last year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement of transacting Tk 40 lakh as bribe.













