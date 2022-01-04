Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Court Correspondent

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC Director Khandaker Enamul Basir on Monday in their self defence statement claimed innocent in their alleged involvement in taking and giving the Tk 40 lakh bribe.
The trial court judge asked them whether they would give defence witnesses or not in the court for examining of the accused directly under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
 But the two accused said they will submit written statements in their defence.
After hearing self defence statement of the two accused, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 adjourned the hearing till January 12 and asked Mizanur and Basir to submit their written statements on that day.
On December 23, the recording of testimony in the bribery case against the duo ended after concluding the cross examination of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, also ACC Director Fanafillah.
On Monday Mizanur Rahman and Khandaker Enamul Basir were produced before the court.
Twelve prosecution witnesses in the case, out of 17, testified before the court.
The same court on March 18 last year framed charges against the duo.
Basir took Tk 40 lakh as bribe from Mizan in two installments. Basir took Tk 25 lakh on January 15 in 2019 at Shahjahanpur and Tk 15 lakh on February 25 in 2019 at Shantinagar with promises of exonerating Mizan of the corruption charges against him.
Mizan on June 9 in 2019 brought allegations in the media that Basir took bribe from him, and produced audio clips of the relevant conversation between them.
On July19 in 2019, the ACC filed a case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka against them for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe. On January 15 last year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement of transacting Tk 40 lakh as bribe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three of a family drown in trawler capsize
Shipping law to be amended to prevent plying faulty vessels, ensure service: Minister
Ctg Elevated Expressway hits another snag
One more die in hospital, death toll now 48
AL Mayor candidate Selina Hyat Ivy
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
BNP holds brief rally despite Section 144 at Cox's Bazar
BD needs continued commitment to democracy, HR: USAID


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft