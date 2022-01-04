Video
BNP holds brief rally despite Section 144 at Cox's Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP held a 30-minute rally at Eidgah ground in Cox's Bazar as the Cox's Bazar District Administration clamped Section 144 at the pre-determined place for the BNP rally.
Cox's Bazar district BNP rallied to demand the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her advanced treatment outside the country.
Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abu Sufian told the media on Monday, "As the district Juba League called a separate rally at the premises only 30 yards away from the BNP rally centre on the same day, the administration issued Section 144 for 12 hours today to maintain law and order."
BNP claims, they violated Section 144 by gathering more than 10,000 people at the central Eidgah ground and completing the pre-announced programme.
On the other hand, the police say the central Eidgah ground was not under section 144. Even then, they dispersed the people who had gathered there to maintain law and order in the city.
Cox's Bazar Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said the media, central Eidgah ground area was not under Section 144. Even then, the BNP was not allowed to hold rally more than half an hour to maintain law and order in the city.
BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said, "Any ordinary person could go abroad for treatment. But the government is not allowing three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment."
"On the contrary, the Law Minister joked about bringing doctors from abroad for her treatment," said Nazrul Islam and added, "Preventing Khaleda Zia from going abroad for such treatment meant pushing her towards death."


