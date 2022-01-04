Dengue: 29 more hospitalized

Twenty nine more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of them, four were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 25 outside Dhaka.

However, a total of 44 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first two days of this year. And so far, 18 patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 62. Of them, 30 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 32 are receiving it outside the capital.









