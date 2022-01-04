Video
Press Council being strengthened to ensure freedom, accountability of mass media: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that the government has taken initiatives to strengthen the Bangladesh Press Council, which has been working to ensure freedom of speech, independence and accountability of the mass media.
"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had established the Bangladesh Press Council, which has been working to ensure freedom of speech, independence and accountability of the mass media. The government has taken initiatives to strengthen the council, so that it can play a vital role in future in this sector," he said after a meeting with the newly elected committee of the Bangladesh Press Council at his Ministry conference room at the Secretariat.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque, Secretary Md Shah Alam, council members Shafiul Islam, MP, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Daily Observer Editor, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, former BFUJ President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, Mozaffar Hossain Poltu, Sebika Rani and Dr Ferdous Zaman attended the meeting.
Hasan Mahmud said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib had established the Press Council to ensure freedom of speech, building and strengthening the democratic society. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also been working to achieve the same targets. Many developing countries don't have the freedom of speech that prevails in Bangladesh."
He also gave references of freedom of speech and independence of mass media in the developed countries like the United Kingdom and continental Europe. In response to a query, he said, "Once the Padma Bridge was a matter of dream, but it's now a reality. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have already walked on the bridge. The car carrying them crossed the bridge and they have returned to the Ganabhaban after visiting the bridge."
"What the BNP leaders, who criticized the government after withdrawal of World Bank funds, will say now? They don't have anything to say. Defying all conspiracies from home and aboard, the dream has now come true. Now, we are waiting to see that when the BNP leaders will drive their cars over the bridge," he added.


