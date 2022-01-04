Holy Family teacher's bail rejected

Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Monday rejected bail prayer of Dr Abu Saleh Mohammad Salauddin Chowdhury Assistant Professor of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College in a case filed for allegedly raping a student of the college.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order after Dhaka Bar President Abdul Baten moved his bail prayer in the court.

Another Magistrate on December 30 sent the teacher to jail after rejecting both the remand and bail prayers in the sexual harassment case of his student.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) December 29 arrested Dr Salauddin Chowdhury after the student filed a case against him under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act.









