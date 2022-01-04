Video
Bangladesh received record $22.07 billion remittance in 2021

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Bangladesh sent 6,17,209 workers abroad in 2021 with employment and  received a record remittance of $ 22.07 billion when the world economy was overwhelmingly shocked by Covid-19 fall out.
"The trend of overseas employment remains satisfactory during the COVID-19 pandemic," an official of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry told BSS.
He said the overall manpower export from Bangladesh is expected to increase gradually although COVID-19 pandemic hit the whole world.
Expatriates income declined for six consecutive months due to the second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even then, a record amount of remittance came to Bangladesh in the year just ended. In 2021, expatriates sent a record amount of $22,070.87 million to the country. Never before, so much remittance came to the country in a single year, he said.
 "We've been working to increase number of overseas migrant workers as well as ensure the rights and protection of them following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the official said.
After assuming office the Awami League government sent 74 lakh 68 thousand 132 workers abroad with jobs from 2009 to 2021.
About overseas labour market during the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said, the government collected information about overseas labour market through diplomatic missions.
Besides, experts advised the government to invest in developing need-based skilled manpower for post COVID-19 world market as they believe the demand for jobs of nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers would increase in many countries.
According to data in the ministry, the government has already set up many training centres in different districts along with skill development programmes to create skilful jobseekers.
The government encourages documented overseas employment, as an important component of earning foreign currency.
Bangladesh has become the 8th largest remittance-receiving country and the 6th largest migrant-sending country in the world, according to the World Migration Report 2022.
The government provided various trainings including diploma in ship building engineering, refrigeration and air-conditioning, general mechanics, electrical machine maintenance, auto CAD 2D and 3D, welding (6G), catering, mason, Korean, Arabic, canton, Japanese language and others.
Earlier, the government declared the overseas employment sector as a "thrust sector" with maximum stress on further expanding job markets for the Bangladeshi job seekers abroad.    -BSS



