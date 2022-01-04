Bashundhara building unit starts commercial operations

Bashundhara Ready Mix and Construction Industries Limited (BRMCIL), a concern of the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, has started commercial operations on Sunday aiming to meet the growing demand for concrete in the country.

Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir inaugurated the project by cutting ribbon on the bank of the river Buriganga in Hasnabad area under South Keraniganj.

He was accompanied by Khairul Bashir Khan (Chief Operating Officer, Toggi Shipping & Logistics Ltd.), Mirza Mujahidul Islam (Chief Operating Officer, Sector-C), Eng Amanullah (Senior Executive Director), Md Towfique Hasan (Head of Division, Marketing and Business Development, Sector-C), Shishir Kumar Biswas (Head of Operations, BRMCIL), Jalal Uddin (AGM, Sales) and other officials of the group.

Bashundhara Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, has always been showing ability in building large installations. The Group's various internal projects have been implemented under its own management for the last four decades with efficient engineering management.

The capacity that existed with its own cement, steel, and imported stone has turned into a different dimension with the addition of an automatic concrete mixing system (Unit-1) of 120 cubic meters per hour.

Speaking on the occasion, Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir said: "Bashundhara Industrial Group, one of the partners in the growing development of the country, has joined the ready-mix supply industry commercially. At present, about 2.5-3 crore cubic meters of concrete is required annually. It will increase 10 times in the next 5 years. Keeping in view this increased demand, we will soon set up 20 more ready mix units in different parts of the country."

It was informed at the inaugural function that the concrete prepared at Bashundhara ready mix is delivered to the customer under its own transport management after quality control in a state-of-the-art machine in its own lab. Ready-mix reduces construction work time and cost, while making the installation stronger and more durable.









