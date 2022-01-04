BD export earnings hit record $4.9 billion in December

Country's export earnings posted a robust growth of 48.27 per cent year-on-year to stand at US$4.90 billion in December 2021 riding on massive apparel shipments. Other sectoral exports also rebound.

Earnings were $4.72 billion in October last year, $4.16 billion in September and $4.04 billion in November, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

During the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY22) the exports recorded a robust growth of 28.41 per cent to $24.68 billion, which was up by $5.46 billion from the same period of last fiscal year (FY21).

The export earnings have been setting newer records almost every month because of higher shipment of goods, especially garment items with the reopening of the western economies from the severe fallouts of Covid-19 pandemic.

Exporters attributed the government's decision of allowing factories to run during the peak time of Covid-19 to the significant rise in shipment as the buyers restored their confidence on Bangladesh.

Between July and December, garment export grew by 28.02 per cent year-on-year to $19.90 billion. Of the amount earned from the garment shipment, $11.16 billion came from knitwear, a 30.91 per cent rise year-on-year. In the period, $8.73 billion came from woven, which is also 24.50 per cent year-on-year.

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan said, "The upward trend of garment export will continue up to June this year as we booked volume of work orders".

He also said, the buyers have also increased the prices of per unit garment items between 10 per cent and 12 per cent and also the volume increased by 15 per cent over the last few months.

However, the real value of cutting and making charge did not increase, he said. The international retailers and brands increased the prices of garment items mainly because of hikes in raw materials' price and freight charge, he added

The BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said that export earnings in December posted the highest-ever growth due to an increase in unit prices of products and increased work orders.

Both the quantity and the prices of apparel products increased on the global market and hopefully the trend would continue in the coming months, he said. Faruque hoped that the earnings in January would exceed the receipts of December, though they are a bit worried about Omicron situation in Europe.

Earnings from woven garments export in the first half of FY22 increased by 24.50 per cent to $8.74 billion compared with that of $7.01 billion in the same period of the past fiscal year.

Export earnings from knitwear in July-December of FY22 increased by 30.91 per cent to $11.16 billion compared with that of $8.52 billion in the same period of FY21.

Export earnings from leather and leather goods in the first half of FY22 increased by 26.41 per cent to $563.96 million compared with that of $446.13 million in the same period of FY21.

Export earnings from leather-footwear in the period grew by 23.42 per cent to $343.96 million compared with that of $278.69 million while other leather products fetched $150.13 million with a 33.35-per cent growth.

Earnings from the home textile export in July-December of FY22 increased by 30.77 per cent to $715.95 million compared with that of $547.48 million in the same period of FY21.

Export earnings from agriculture products in the first half of FY22 grew by 24.62 per cent to $654.04 million compared with that of $524.82 million in the same period of FY21.

Export of jute and jute goods however, fell by 11.68 per cent to $524.82 million compared with that of $668.11 million, the data showed.

Export earnings from frozen and live fish grew by 21.2 per cent to $339.02 million compared with that of $279.72 million while the shrimp export increased by 38.23 per cent to $268.95 million in the first half of FY22.









