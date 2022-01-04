Samsung to participate in the Smartphone, Tab Expo



Samsung Product Planning Head Fazlul Musawir Choudhury, flanked by his company colleagues addressing a press conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday.

This event is being organized in Bangladesh after two years with the objective to enable brands to showcase their tech-innovation and customer centric crafting of smart devices.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar will inaugurate the event as the chief guest at 4pm on Thursday. The expo will conclude on Saturday, January 8 next.

All these were announced at a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday. At the expo, Samsung aims to launch its latest exciting flagship device - the new Samsung Galaxy S-Series! Visitors will get to experience Samsung's ground-breaking and premium 5G devices, along with the opportunity to receive exciting gifts at the event.

Customers can also avail a 10% discount and upto BDT 50,000 off on various Samsung devices. Through this expo, Samsung expects to reach more customers and to encourage a greater youth segment participation, Samsung will be offering various student special offers on its devices.

Samsung Product Planning Head Fazlul Musawir Choudhury said: "As we enter into the 5G era, the necessity to be more tech-enabled has increased. Through the expo, we look forward to making our visitors familiar with the futuristic tech devices and tech trends in alignment with the rest of the world.

"We shall assist our visitors in making a well calculated decision in terms of choosing the appropriate device that goes with their preference and the fast-paced technology advancement in Bangladesh."













