Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 29.16 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 6,882.30. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 15.47 points to finish at 2,576.11 and 6.02 points closing at 1,451.39.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 13,141.42 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8,941.78 million.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 217 closed green, 132 in the red and 28 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BSC, Fortune, Power Grid and Peninsula.

EGEN was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.99 per cent while Sonali Paper was the worst loser, losing 7.50 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 102.62 points to settle at 20,157.12 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 58.45 points to close at 12,105.20.

Of the issues traded, 190 advanced, 92 declined and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 1.15 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 28.70 crore. -BSS









