Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Desk

Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award

Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award

Tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh Grameenphone (GP) has been awarded as The Most Loved Brand of 2021 under the mobile phone service provider category by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in partnership with Nielsen IQ at the Best Brand Award event.
The organization also won prestigious recognition as the fifth most overall loved brands in the nation at the gala event held at the capital's Le Méridien Dhaka, on December 29 last, says a press release.        
This has been the 13th time that GP won the award by BBF for the most loved telecom brand. BBF has been inspiring the brands in the country by honoring them with recognition as they relentlessly strive to give their best for the customers and the industry.
This year, it was the 13th arrangement, where BBF had the objective to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the most popular brands, which is achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. Awards were distributed under 35 categories along with the 15 overall top brands of the country. A total of 102 brands were recognized.
GP CMO Sajjad Hasib said: "Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, we are always innovating and bringing in new digital solutions to provide our customers with the best experience and delight them. Advanced communication technology is a critical enabler for the economic development of the nation, leading to a self-sustained Bangladesh."
The grand event was organized by BBF in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star. The streak of the award commenced in Bangladesh with Nielsen back in 2008. It is executed on the basis of a global model (Winning BrandsTM), done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh received record $22.07 billion remittance in 2021
Gold losing its shine on the back of relentless price rise
Bashundhara building unit starts commercial operations
BD export earnings hit record $4.9 billion in December
Asian markets get 2022 off to mixed start in thin trade
Samsung to participate in the Smartphone, Tab Expo
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft