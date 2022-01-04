

Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award

The organization also won prestigious recognition as the fifth most overall loved brands in the nation at the gala event held at the capital's Le Méridien Dhaka, on December 29 last, says a press release.

This has been the 13th time that GP won the award by BBF for the most loved telecom brand. BBF has been inspiring the brands in the country by honoring them with recognition as they relentlessly strive to give their best for the customers and the industry.

This year, it was the 13th arrangement, where BBF had the objective to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the most popular brands, which is achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. Awards were distributed under 35 categories along with the 15 overall top brands of the country. A total of 102 brands were recognized.

GP CMO Sajjad Hasib said: "Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, we are always innovating and bringing in new digital solutions to provide our customers with the best experience and delight them. Advanced communication technology is a critical enabler for the economic development of the nation, leading to a self-sustained Bangladesh."

The grand event was organized by BBF in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star. The streak of the award commenced in Bangladesh with Nielsen back in 2008. It is executed on the basis of a global model (Winning BrandsTM), done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across Bangladesh.







Tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh Grameenphone (GP) has been awarded as The Most Loved Brand of 2021 under the mobile phone service provider category by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in partnership with Nielsen IQ at the Best Brand Award event.The organization also won prestigious recognition as the fifth most overall loved brands in the nation at the gala event held at the capital's Le Méridien Dhaka, on December 29 last, says a press release.This has been the 13th time that GP won the award by BBF for the most loved telecom brand. BBF has been inspiring the brands in the country by honoring them with recognition as they relentlessly strive to give their best for the customers and the industry.This year, it was the 13th arrangement, where BBF had the objective to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the most popular brands, which is achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. Awards were distributed under 35 categories along with the 15 overall top brands of the country. A total of 102 brands were recognized.GP CMO Sajjad Hasib said: "Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, we are always innovating and bringing in new digital solutions to provide our customers with the best experience and delight them. Advanced communication technology is a critical enabler for the economic development of the nation, leading to a self-sustained Bangladesh."The grand event was organized by BBF in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star. The streak of the award commenced in Bangladesh with Nielsen back in 2008. It is executed on the basis of a global model (Winning BrandsTM), done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across Bangladesh.