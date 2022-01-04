Tk 87.6cr undisclosed asset legalized in July-Dec

A total of 692 people legalized their undisclosed assets, including cash, worth Tk 87.62 crore till December of the current fiscal year 2021-22 under a special scheme offered in the national budget for the fiscal year.

In the previous fiscal year, the NBR earned Tk 550 crore in tax against the undisclosed asset and cash legalization.

In the way of legalizing their unaccounted assets, they paid Tk 23 crore in taxes to the government, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) provisional data.

Of the revenue, Tk 22.46 crore was earned against the undisclosed assets that were legalized in the forms of real estate, untaxed cash, bank deposits, savings certificates and other financial instruments by the undisclosed or untaxed money holders, the provisional data showed.

The rest Tk 54 lakh revenue was earned from the undisclosed money that was legalized by investing in the stock market in the period, the data showed.

The government in the budget for the ongoing financial year offered the scope for legalizing untaxed money by paying tax at 10 per cent rate on the total amount.

The NBR has also allowed legalizing money by investing in the capital market by paying tax at 10 per cent flat rate. The regular income tax rates range from 5 per cent to 25 per cent.

According to NBR data, Tk 20,500 crore was legalized in the financial year 2020-2021, while untaxed money holders legalized Tk 14,595.43 crore in the previous 15 years between FY06 and FY20 under various schemes.

According to the special scheme, tax authorities and other agencies will not raise any questions about the source of any undisclosed moveable and immovable property, including land, building, apartment, cash, bank deposits, financial schemes and instruments and all kinds of deposits or saving instruments or certificates, if an individual taxpayer pays taxes at specified rates.

The tax rates for lands vary between Tk 500 to Tk 20,000 based on the locations. For building and apartments, the tax rates vary between Tk 500 a square metre and Tk 4,000 a square metre based on the location.

The government has offered the money legalizing benefit on various occasions since the country's independence in 1971. The highest amount, Tk 9,683 crore, was legalized in FY 2008-09.









