BD envoy to Jakarta holds trade talks with FBCCI chief



Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman (4th from right) meets FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Monday.

Md. Jashim Uddin also called upon the Ambassador to take initiative to secure Indonesian investment in an economic zone of Bangladesh.

During the meeting held at the FBCCI office, the Ambassador said that the Bangladesh government is keen to be part of a sectoral dialogue with Indonesia. As the tariff and tax structure in the country is relatively simple, it will be easier for Bangladeshi exporters to make more exports.

Indonesian entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Bangladesh through joint ventures in the pharmaceutical and SME sectors, the ambassador said. A delegation led by the country's industry minister or commerce minister will visit Bangladesh this year to explore bilateral trade and investment prospects. Ambassador Mostafizur Rahman said adding negotiations are underway way on finalizing a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the country.

He said there is an ample scope to further strengthen the trade link and investment on both sides and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has called upon the Bangladesh government to take initiative to harness this potential of bilateral trade.

Export-import between Indonesia and Bangladesh stood at US$ 1.9 billion during 2020 and it has huge potential for further growth. The FBCCI president said Bangladesh believes Indonesia has a large market for Bangladeshi medicines, agricultural products, poultry, jute and leather goods and footwear.

Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Director M.G.R. Nasir Majumder and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.











