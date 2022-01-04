Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 January, 2022, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD envoy to Jakarta holds trade talks with FBCCI chief

Published : Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman (4th from right) meets FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman (4th from right) meets FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman on Monday paid a curtsey call on the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin and discussed issues that may come up during a visit of an Indonesian trade delegation to Bangladesh soon.
Md. Jashim Uddin also called upon the Ambassador to take initiative to secure Indonesian investment in an economic zone of Bangladesh.
During the meeting held at the FBCCI office, the Ambassador said that the Bangladesh government is keen to be part of a sectoral dialogue with Indonesia. As the tariff and tax structure in the country is relatively simple, it will be easier for Bangladeshi exporters to make more exports.
Indonesian entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Bangladesh through joint ventures in the pharmaceutical and SME sectors, the ambassador said. A delegation led by the country's industry minister or commerce minister will visit Bangladesh this year to explore bilateral trade and investment prospects. Ambassador Mostafizur Rahman said adding negotiations are underway way on finalizing a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the country.
He said there is an ample scope to further strengthen the trade link and investment on both sides and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has called upon the Bangladesh government to take initiative to harness this potential of bilateral trade.
Export-import between Indonesia and Bangladesh stood at US$ 1.9 billion during 2020 and it has huge potential for further growth. The FBCCI president said Bangladesh believes Indonesia has a large market for Bangladeshi medicines, agricultural products, poultry, jute and leather goods and footwear.
Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Director M.G.R. Nasir Majumder and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh received record $22.07 billion remittance in 2021
Gold losing its shine on the back of relentless price rise
Bashundhara building unit starts commercial operations
BD export earnings hit record $4.9 billion in December
Asian markets get 2022 off to mixed start in thin trade
Samsung to participate in the Smartphone, Tab Expo
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand award


Latest News
Mbappe hits treble in French Cup match
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal COVID positive
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting on Washington's response, open to suggestions
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases
Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal
Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case
Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns
Schools, colleges to be closed if necessary: Dipu Moni
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally
US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist
SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft