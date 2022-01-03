Video
France bans plastic packaging for most fruits and vegetables

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, Jan 2: France has banned the use of plastics to package most fruit and vegetables. The ban came into effect on Saturday under new regulations that French President Emmanuel Macron's government says are meant to phase out single-use plastics as pollution worsens globally.
Under the new rules, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples and pears and about 30 other items can no longer be sold in plastic. Instead, they should be wrapped in recyclable materials. Plastic will still be allowed for more fragile fruits such as berries and peaches, but is to be gradually phased out in the coming years.
Magazines and other publications will also need to be shipped without plastic wrapping, and fast-food restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer free plastic toys to children. Later this year, public spaces will also be made to introduce water fountains to reduce the use of plastic bottles.
The government says the new regulation is expected to eliminate about 1 billion items of
    plastic waste a year. Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, a French journalist and writer, told Al Jazeera that there has been mixed reaction to the new rules.
"It's a bit schizophrenic because on the one hand, the French are very much aware of the need to reduce plastic use. There is broad support for not using so much plastic. At the same time, once you buy vegetables yourself, you realise that nothing has been done to find new ways of wrapping that stops the produce from decomposing too fast," she said.
"The other thing is that this comes right in the time of COVID. And quite frankly, people were just happy not to have others pawing their vegetables, trying them and smelling them and buying or not buying them," she said. "People do not know how exactly to take it. There's pluses and minuses on this."
France's packaging industry meanwhile said it was dismayed by the new rules, particularly a ban on the use of recycled plastics. "We were never consulted," complained Laurent Grandin, head of the fruit and vegetable sector's Interfel association.    -REUTERS



France bans plastic packaging for most fruits and vegetables
