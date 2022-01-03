9 killed, several hurt in road accidents in 3 districts

At least nine people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur, Barishal and Sunamganj. Three of them were killed in Barishal, two other died in Sunamganj, and four others died in Dinajpur,

Our Barishal Correspondent added that police said three people, including an expatriate,

were killed as a motorbike carrying them crashed into a roadside tree at Kajirhat in Muladi upazila of Barishal district on Sunday.

The deceased are Idirs Hawlader, 60, of Boriya Kazirchar area, Harun Noli, 45, and Rajib Noli, an Oman expatriate and sons of Monsef Ali of the same area.

Confirming the matter Muladi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) M Maksudur Rahman said when the three people were going to Mirganj from Boriya Kazirchat their motorbike overturned after hitting a tree, leaving them dead on the spot. The bodies were sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Our Sunamganj Correspondent reported that two people were killed when a tractor rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Aliganj on Dhaka-Sunamganj Highway in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Shuvo, 25, of Brahmanbaria district and Amir Hossain, 55, of Jagannathpur upazila.

The accident occurred around 8.00am when the tractor hit the Raniganj-bound auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Obayed Ullah of Jagannathpur Police Station.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that four people, including three school students, were killed in separate road accidents in Birganj and Birampur upazilas of Dinajpur on Sunday.

Of the four, the three students died after a truck hit their motorcycle on Dinajpur-Panchagarh Highway, under Birganj upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were Md Sahadat Hossain, 14, son of Afsar Ali; Shahriar Shuvo, 14, son of Jahangir Hossain; and Muzahid Hossain, 13, son of Md Sukur Ali. All the deceased were from Makrai village in Birganj upazila.

Meraz Ali, an officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Birganj, said the accident happened when the three boys were returning home from school on a motorcycle, on completion of their admission process.

In another accident, a vegetable trader, 63, Md Rajib Uddin, died on the spot after an SUV hit him at Birampur upazila.

Sumon Kumar Mohonto, Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station, said the accident happened around 11:30am when Rajib was crossing the road in the area.











