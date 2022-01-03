Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

9 killed, several hurt in road accidents in 3 districts

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff correspondent

At least nine people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur, Barishal and Sunamganj. Three of them were killed in Barishal, two other died in Sunamganj, and four others died in Dinajpur,
Our Barishal Correspondent added that police said three people, including an expatriate,
    were killed as a motorbike carrying them crashed into a roadside tree at Kajirhat in Muladi upazila of Barishal district on Sunday.
The deceased are Idirs Hawlader, 60, of Boriya Kazirchar area, Harun Noli, 45, and Rajib Noli, an Oman expatriate and sons of Monsef Ali of the same area.
Confirming the matter Muladi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) M Maksudur Rahman said when the three people were going to Mirganj from Boriya Kazirchat their motorbike overturned after hitting a tree, leaving them dead on the spot.  The bodies were sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.
Our Sunamganj Correspondent reported that two people were killed when a tractor rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Aliganj on Dhaka-Sunamganj Highway in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Shuvo, 25, of Brahmanbaria district and Amir Hossain, 55, of Jagannathpur upazila.
The accident occurred around 8.00am when the tractor hit the Raniganj-bound auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Obayed Ullah of Jagannathpur Police Station.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that four people, including three school students, were killed in separate road accidents in Birganj and Birampur upazilas of Dinajpur on Sunday.
Of the four, the three students died after a truck hit their motorcycle on Dinajpur-Panchagarh Highway, under Birganj upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were Md Sahadat Hossain, 14, son of Afsar Ali; Shahriar Shuvo, 14, son of Jahangir Hossain; and Muzahid Hossain, 13, son of Md Sukur Ali. All the deceased were from Makrai village in Birganj upazila.
Meraz Ali, an officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Birganj, said the accident happened when the three boys were returning home from school on a motorcycle, on completion of their admission process.
In another accident, a vegetable trader, 63, Md Rajib Uddin, died on the spot after an SUV hit him at Birampur upazila.
Sumon Kumar Mohonto, Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station, said the accident happened around 11:30am when Rajib was crossing the road in the area.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France bans plastic packaging for most fruits and vegetables
Students lineup outside Residential Model School and College
9 killed, several hurt in road accidents in 3 districts
A Kalapara village scientist in Patuakhali Mahbubur Rahman Shawan
W Bengal to close schools today, all offices to work with 50pc staff
First ever Service Jetty opens at Ctg Port
Wait to see result when dialogue with parties ends: Law Minister
Lawyer’s death defers charge hearing against Pori Moni


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft