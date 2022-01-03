Video
W Bengal to close schools today, all offices to work with 50pc staff

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

KOLKATA, Jan 2: West Bengal on Sunday re-imposed certain Covid restrictions - closing of schools and colleges, and capping attendance at private and government offices at 50 per cent - in the light of a worrying increase in daily cases, including those of the Omicron variant.
A 10 pm - 5 am night curfew has been ordered, following in the footsteps of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Only essential and emergency services can operate in this time. Starting Monday, schools, colleges and universities in Bengal will be closed, as will swimming pools, gyms, spas and beauty salons, and wellness centres.
"Government and private offices can work at 50 per cent capacity, with all administrative meetings to be conducted virtually," Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.
Work from home will be encouraged as much as possible. Kolkata Metro services and local trains will also be capped at 50 per cent capacity, and the latter can run only till 7 pm. Long-distance trains, however, will be allowed to run normally.
Cinema halls, restaurants and bars can function at 50 per cent capacity and up to 10 pm. Shopping malls can stay open from 10 am to 5 pm, but crowds must be at 50 per cent. Attendance at gatherings for marriages and other social, religious and
    cultural occasions will be limited to 50 persons, while those for funerals or burials will be limited to 20.
The state reported 4,512 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which takes its active caseload to 13,300 - the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala. Bengal has also reported 20 cases of the more infectious Omicron variant, the rapid spread of which has triggered alarm bells across the world and in India.
Concern over the steady increase in Covid cases in the country led the centre to write to all states and UTs yesterday, to urge them to upgrade existing medical infrastructure. They were also asked to form special teams to monitor patients in home isolation. Data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed thickly populated cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai were experiencing the sharpest increase in daily new cases.
Kolkata's mayor Firhad Hakim earlier said that about 80% of the Covid-19 cases reported in the city were asymptomatic, another 17% have mild symptoms and only 3% of the patients needed to be treated at hospitals. Officials said that the restrictions will remain into force till January 15, after which they would be reviewed.
According to the order introducing restrictions issued on Sunday, the Bengal government has reintroduced 10pm-5am night curfew. The government relaxed night curfew from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022 for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
While swimming pools, spas, gyms, salons and beauty parlours, entertainment parks and tourist places have been ordered to close down, the government has allowed shopping malls, markets restaurants and bars to remain open for now on the condition that they operate with 50% capacity till 10pm.
Social, cultural, academic, entertainment related gatherings, such as weddings have been allowed with not more than 50 people.  "Even though cases have shot up, there is no need to panic. We have reviewed the health infrastructure including hospital beds and oxygen support. There is no shortage," the Bengal chief secretary said, echoing a point made in the national capital Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who stressed that most patients were asymptomatic or reported mild symptoms only    -NDTV


