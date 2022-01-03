First ever Service Jetty opens at Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has introduced a new system of service jetty.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the jetty at CPA Gate No 1 near Barik Building on Sunday.

The modern service jetty has been constructed at a cost of Taka 88 crore.

Service jetty is the first of its kind in the history of the country's prime sea port.

With the introduction of service jetty a drastic cahnge will occur in the movement and maintenance of the survey vessels, pilot boats, tug boats including different types of vessles in the River Karnaphuli within the jurisdiction of Chattogram Port navigational channel.

The length of the jetty is 722 feet.

According to maritime stakeholder sources, all international ports usually have a service jetty. But in the history of one and a half century old Chattogram Port did not have such a jetty for ships that can go anywhere easily from the port. A service jetty usually houses the salvage vessels of tug boat, pilot boats that can help

the foreign vessels, survey vessels, firefighting boats, water-carrying vessels etc in entering the port channel.

According to CPA sources, currently Chattogram Port owns over 30 vessels of such types of ships. Now all those ships will berth in the service jetty.

Besides, CPA had constructed an official building with 2650 square feet space, an warehouse of 3,000 square feet, one underground water reservoir with 2,100 cubic metre storage capacity, retaining walls, river bank, shore protection walls, drainage system, electrical substation, and a signal tower.

In the inaugural speech the State Minster for Shipping commented that the Chattogram Port would lead the maritime trade of the country with the operation of Bay Terminal Matarbari Deep Sea port and Patenga Container Teminal.

