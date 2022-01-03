Wait to see result when dialogue with parties ends: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday urged all to wait to see the results of the President's dialogue and the President's initiative to be taken after the dialogue with the political parties on the formation of the new Election Commission (EC).

President Md. Abdul Hamid will appoint a five member new EC including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) within February 14 this year as the tenure of the incumbent EC will expire on the day. A new EC will take over the charge after the date, according to the Election Commission Law.

While talking to reporters at his Secretariat office on Sunday, Anisul Huq said, "It can't be said that the President's dialogue has failed or succeeded now. We all have to wait to see whether the President's dialogue has

failed or succeeded till the President's initiatives to be taken after the dialogue with the political parties on the formation of a new Election Commission."

Regarding the comments of Akbar Ali Khan, an adviser to the former caretaker government, the Law Minister said, "Two matters can be mentioned here. One is that there is freedom of speech in the country. Any citizen can express his opinion. I think he has expressed his opinion. He can do it."

Earlier on Saturday, Akbar Ali Khan said, "The dialogue of President will not yield any result. The government has decided who will be in the next Election Commission. They will be appointed."

Anisul said, "I want to tell you that whether the dialogue is failing or succeeding, you will understand after watching the President's steps after the dialogue. Until then you have to wait."

Regarding the fact that BNP, one of the largest political parties in the country, is not going to dialogue, the Law Minister said, "I want to say this for the sake of BNP that you see, the country is above all. If you come to this dialogue in the interest of the country, it will be good for you and for everyone. If you don't do that, then it is their (BNP's) decision."

"Many people say that it's a toxic situation. If BNP think it is a toxic situation, then I think they have to take some steps to get out of the toxic situation. I think the dialogue will be positive," he added.

Asked If the commission will be formed through promulgation of a law, the Law Minister said, "There is no chance to legislate in this period. I don't say that there will be no law. I say that the law should be a law that is acceptable to all. If it's acceptable to only one party, then it's not a universal law. In that case, I think there will be a law in future. But this commission will depend on the dialogue. Let's see what happens."

The Law Minister said the main challenge for the government is to serve the people. This is what the government has been doing for so many years. At the end of the five-year term of this government, the people will evaluate who has served them and who has spoken out to serve themselves. The people will not make any mistake there.

Regarding permission for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Anisul said the priority of the government is to provide due services to the people. Who will be sent abroad and who will not be is not a priority.

He said the Law Ministry's opinion on sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment had been sent to the Home Ministry. The ministry will take its decision considering the opinion.









