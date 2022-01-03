Video
Lawyer’s death defers charge hearing against Pori Moni

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Court Correspondent

The charge hearing in the drug case against actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen
    name Pori Moni, has been deferred following the death of a veteran lawyer.
Pori Moni appeared before the trial court on Sunday for the scheduled hearing of the charges.
Judge Nazrul Islam of the   Special Judge's Court-10 in Dhaka refixed the date of charge hearing on January 5.
Trial proceedings were postponed in Dhaka's lower courts on Sunday following the death of veteran lawyer Ayubur Rahman, said State Counsel Mahbubul Hasan.
The two others accused in the narcotics case were Pori Moni's associates, Md Kabir Howlader and Ashraful Islam Dipu, both of whom also appeared in court.
The indictment was delayed once before, on Dec 14, 2021, when Pori Moni reported feeling too sick to appear in court.
She had been on her way to the hearing but experienced a bout of vertigo that forced her to return home before she reached the court premises, said her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi that day.
On Oct 4, case investigation officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge sheet against the three suspects to the court.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the charge sheet on Nov 15. The case was then transferred to the Special Judge's Court.
The same court on August 31in 2021 granted bail to Pori Moni in the case and she was finally released from jail the next day.   
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni on August 4 of the same year from her Banani flat and seized large quantity of foreign liquor and different drugs from there.


