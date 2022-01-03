Video
Mass Media Employees Bill to be placed at JS this Winter session: Minister

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the 'Mass Media Employees Bill' will be placed at the Jatiya Sangsad in the coming Winter Session which is scheduled to start on January 16.
Hasan Mahmud said, "A long-awaited demand of journalists was the Mass Media Employees Act. The Law Minister has already approved it. Hopefully, we will be able to place the bill in the coming Winter Session of Jatiya Sangsad. Journalists who work at broadcast medium, online, radio and newspapers will receive a legal safeguard if it is turned into a law."
He made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a get-together and biennial meeting of Chattogram Division Journalists Forum at Jatiya Press Club auditorium in
    the capital.
He also said that nowadays the number of fake journalists has increased more than the real ones. Although it has not increased in big cities including Dhaka and Chittagong, fake journalists have increased in the upazilas. They walk around with stickers on their cars. This is creating a negative impression of the general people towards the journalists.
Addressing journalists, he said mass media would certainly criticise the government activities. If the responsible persons make any mistakes, it must also be criticised. But, the criticism should not cross the limit so that miscreants take advantage of it. "I just make this appeal to you," he added.
The Prime Minister's former Media Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Daily Jugantor Editor and former Press Club president Saiful Alam and journalist Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul were present on the occasion.
Besides, leaders and members of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Chattogram Divisional Journalists Forum were also present.
It may be mentioned that the 16th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad will begin on January 16 next. The first session of the year is known as the 'Winter Session.'


