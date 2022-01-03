Covid cases rise 60pc in 7 days: DGHS

Covid-19 infection rate is on the rise again in the country. In the last one week, the number of patients infected with coronavirus has increased about 60 per cent compared to the previous week, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Prof Dr Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS, came up with the disclosure in a regular online health bulletin organized by the DGHS on Sunday.

In the bulletin, he said, "The situation around the world is very delicate. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019 there has not been a situation where about 1.9 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in a single day. This has been seen two to three days ago around the world."

The level of infection is thought to be due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Commenting on the rise in infections after stabilization, Prof Robed Amin

said, "The infection rate of coronavirus has been increasing in the country since December 20. In the last one month, until December 20, the infection rate was below two per cent, in many cases even close to one per cent. The detection rate was below two per cent on December 26, and since then it has not dropped below two per cent. On December 31, the detection rate came to 2.84 per cent."

He said that 2,924 people had been infected with Covid-19 in the last seven days in the country, adding that the infection rate had increased by about 60 per cent compared to the previous seven days. At the same time, death has also increased. Twenty people died in the last seven days, which is much more than the previous week.

"The number of patient was 6,745 in November, while 9,255 were identified in December. The highest number of deaths in the country is in the age group of 50 years, close to 70 per cent," he added.

However, he also said that many died at a young age.









