Record C-19 positivity rate in 3 months

557 fresh cases

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded the highest C- 19 infection in the nearly three months as it recorded 2.91 per cent positivity rate in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.78 per cent.
The daily test positivity rate stood at 2.97 per cent on October 7 last year.
Besides, one more people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the death tally stands at 28,077; the total death rate at 1.77 per cent. At the same time 557 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,586,466.    
During the time, 253 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up to 1,549,557 and overall recovery rate at 97.69, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country
    tested 19,130 samples.
Of the deceased on Sunday was a woman, aged between 41 to 50.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 71.14 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 49.14 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
Meanwhile, the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm. Bangladesh reported 10 Omicron cases till now.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


