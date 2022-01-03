

Bank Asia partnered with Inpay A/S for remittance payment

Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd, inaugurated the service at Bank's Corporate Office, Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka-1215 recently, says a press release.

Thomas Jul, CEO, Inpay A/S and AmolWagle, Head of Asia Pacific, Eurogiro, joined the program virtually. Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, S.M. Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with others high officials of the bank were present in the programme.



Bank Asia entered into a partnership with Inpay A/S (Eurogiro) for cross-border remittance payment. Through this partnership, Bank Asia will be connected with postal organizations globally and consequently people will be able to send and receive money from around the world at any Bank Asia branch, Agent Banking Outlet and Digital Post Officeof Bangladesh.Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd, inaugurated the service at Bank's Corporate Office, Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka-1215 recently, says a press release.Thomas Jul, CEO, Inpay A/S and AmolWagle, Head of Asia Pacific, Eurogiro, joined the program virtually. Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, S.M. Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with others high officials of the bank were present in the programme.