

Union Bank inaugurates Sagardighi branch

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Sagardighi Branch, Tangail recently as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka with the maintain health rules, says a press release.Additional Managing Director of the bank Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam, Chairman of Sagardighi Union Parishad Md. Hekmat Sikder and Principal of Sagardighi College Md. Nasir Uddin were present as special guests.Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elite of Tangail were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.